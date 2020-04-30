Karen Quinn Desselle
1962 - 2020
Karen Desselle 1962 -2020. Karen Desselle, 58 years old of Denham Springs, a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and maw maw passed away at Baton Rouge General Hospital surrounded by her family on April 19th, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1962 to O.B. Quinn and Winnie Quinn. She loved her grandchildren Kylie and Kamille Lane dearly and enjoyed her Yorkie named "Oakley". Her physical presence, easy going, kindness, warm, generous spirit, and faith are deeply missed by her family and her friends who knew her throughout her life. She retired from Skal Dental Lab as a Dental Technician. Karen is survived by her Father, O.B. Quinn; Brother, Tony Quinn; Sister-in-law, Annette Quinn; Daughter, Heather Desselle Lane; Son-in-law, Jake Lane; and 2 grandchildren. Karen is preceded in death by her loving mother Winnie Cain Quinn. No services being scheduled at this time.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
