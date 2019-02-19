Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Karen Clausi passed away at home surrounded by family on February 17, 2019 after her second battle with breast cancer. She was an educator for over 25 years and impacted the lives of so many. Always thinking of others, she donated her body to LSU Medical School. As such, there will be no funeral service. As per her request, there will be a private memorial service for immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers and meals, we request donations to be made in her name to FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered www.facingourrisk.org), MD Anderson Cancer Center or the organization of your choosing.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019