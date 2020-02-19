Karen Street Woolsey (1956 - 2020)
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Karen Street Woolsey, 63. Karen was born on November 25, 1956 and passed on February 16, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 2:30pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, Josh Terrell, grandson, Ethan Terrell, parents, Cline and Bobbie Street, sisters, Elizabeth "Doodle" Griffin and husband Mark, Brenda Gomez and husband Wendell, brother, Alvin Street and wife Amelia, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, E.L. and Martha Martin, paternal grandparents, Jim and Addie Street, and husband, Kenny Woolsey. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
