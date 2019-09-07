Karen Sue ("Susie") Hannaman Tucker, a pure servant heart, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 5 at the age of 65. A native of Baton Rouge, Susie graduated from Tara High School and LSU before becoming a wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted servant of others. A faithful follower of Christ, she will especially be remembered as the leader of a women's Bible study group that met in her home for 23 years. Susie will be greatly missed by the many whose lives she touched and blessed in her daily life. She derived immense joy from serving her family and sharing Christ's love with her children, grandchildren, and anyone who crossed her path. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Arthur and Norma Hannaman and a brother, Thomas Dale Hannaman. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bob Tucker, two sons and a daughter: Michael Leland Tucker and wife, Susan, of Navarre, FL, Douglas Alan Tucker and wife, Lauren, of Madison, MS and Katherine Anne Tucker of Baton Rouge, as well as two brothers: Arthur Joseph Hannaman, III and wife, Sammy, of Denham Springs, and Robert A. Hannaman and wife, Jackie, of Picayune, MS. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, her "babies" who were her pride and joy. Following a private burial, the family invites you to celebrate her life at a memorial service on Monday, September 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. Visitation is at 10:00 followed by the service at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rabenhorst Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019