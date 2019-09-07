Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Sue Hannaman "Susie" Tucker. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge Memorial service 11:30 AM First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Sue ("Susie") Hannaman Tucker, a pure servant heart, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 5 at the age of 65. A native of Baton Rouge, Susie graduated from Tara High School and LSU before becoming a wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted servant of others. A faithful follower of Christ, she will especially be remembered as the leader of a women's Bible study group that met in her home for 23 years. Susie will be greatly missed by the many whose lives she touched and blessed in her daily life. She derived immense joy from serving her family and sharing Christ's love with her children, grandchildren, and anyone who crossed her path. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Arthur and Norma Hannaman and a brother, Thomas Dale Hannaman. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bob Tucker, two sons and a daughter: Michael Leland Tucker and wife, Susan, of Navarre, FL, Douglas Alan Tucker and wife, Lauren, of Madison, MS and Katherine Anne Tucker of Baton Rouge, as well as two brothers: Arthur Joseph Hannaman, III and wife, Sammy, of Denham Springs, and Robert A. Hannaman and wife, Jackie, of Picayune, MS. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, her "babies" who were her pride and joy. Following a private burial, the family invites you to celebrate her life at a memorial service on Monday, September 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. Visitation is at 10:00 followed by the service at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rabenhorst Funeral Home. Karen Sue ("Susie") Hannaman Tucker, a pure servant heart, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 5 at the age of 65. A native of Baton Rouge, Susie graduated from Tara High School and LSU before becoming a wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted servant of others. A faithful follower of Christ, she will especially be remembered as the leader of a women's Bible study group that met in her home for 23 years. Susie will be greatly missed by the many whose lives she touched and blessed in her daily life. She derived immense joy from serving her family and sharing Christ's love with her children, grandchildren, and anyone who crossed her path. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Arthur and Norma Hannaman and a brother, Thomas Dale Hannaman. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Bob Tucker, two sons and a daughter: Michael Leland Tucker and wife, Susan, of Navarre, FL, Douglas Alan Tucker and wife, Lauren, of Madison, MS and Katherine Anne Tucker of Baton Rouge, as well as two brothers: Arthur Joseph Hannaman, III and wife, Sammy, of Denham Springs, and Robert A. Hannaman and wife, Jackie, of Picayune, MS. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, her "babies" who were her pride and joy. Following a private burial, the family invites you to celebrate her life at a memorial service on Monday, September 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. Visitation is at 10:00 followed by the service at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rabenhorst Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close