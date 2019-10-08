|
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
|
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
|
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Karen Sue Lynne, 65, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Magee, MS, died on Monday, October 7, 2019. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary from 5pm until 8pm and then on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am, conducted by Pastor Burnie Schmidt. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker. She is survived by her companion, Wayne Broussard; two daughters, Marsha Thornton of Slaughter; Kristen Naquin and Will Naquin of Slaughter; one son: Joey Thornton and his wife Libby Thornton of Slaughter; also: Jenny Lynn Delaney and Camile Delaney of Addis, LA; Christopher Broussard of Maringouin , LA; and Jeremy Broussard of Baton Rouge; one sister, Donna Schober and husband Jerry Schober of Ethel, LA; one brother, Joe Rankin of Prairieville; thirteen grandchildren: Addysen and Carter Thornton; Mark, Cody, Bryce, and Kris Naquin; Devon, Elias, Logan, Blaize, Jayda, Corbin, and Paisley; two great-grandchildren Leo and Layken; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlene (Babe) and Cleo Rankin; sister Diane Atkinson, sister-in-law Cynthia Rankin, nephew Adrian Bick Atkinson, and grandson Joseph Thornton. Pallbearers will be Mark Naquin, Cody Naquin, Kelly Atkinson, Hunter Atkinson, Devin Jester, and Ryan Jester. Honorary pallbearers will be Carter Thornton, Bryce and Kris Naquin, and Jeremy and Christopher Broussard. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
