1/
Karen Sweeney Wise
1945 - 2020

Karen Sweeney Wise passed away peacefuly on July 25, 2020, at The Crossing, Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her family. She was born on February 2, 1945, in Tulsa, Oklahoma and resided with her husband, Allen in Baton Rouge, LA. Karen loved her family, going on "the sister trips" and her pets. She is preceeded in death by her parents Vincent F. Sweeney, and Margaret H. Sweeney. Survivors include her husband, Allen Wise, daughter Ashely V. Faudel of Davenport, Iowa, son Jimmy Vahl of Encinitas, California, sisters Cheryl Marques and Lisa Kleinpeter and a brother John H Sweeney and their spouses. Karen had 5 grandchildren, Anna Miko Vahl, Brooke Mio Vahl, Jack Genki Vahl, Kendra Myrick and Joshua Vahl and 2 great grandchildren, Keppa and Kai. Our family would like to thank the staff of Compassus Hospice of Baton Rouge, and The Crossing. The work that you perform is truly a blessing. A private graveside service will be held for the family at GreenOaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
