Karen Warfel Rocker, age 61, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on June 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Karen loved to travel, whether getting lost in the words on a page, or through the backroads, small towns, and big cities of the world. As a genealogical sleuth, she helped reunite families, and as a damn fine pediatric nurse at Charity Hospital, she saved and comforted many others throughout their life's journey. She was passionate about education, serving in local and state-level PTA chapters. She loved the challenge of a good crossword puzzle, the solace of music, the brief joy of a wisteria bloom, the personal touch of a handmade card, and the pursuit of justice in all things great or small. She loved the color green. Karen is survived by her daughters, Kailey Rocker (Jonathan Eaton) and Maggie Rocker; her stepson, Henry "Rocky" Rocker, Jr. (Linda); her sisters, Gail Landry (Tony) and Gwen Mahon; her mother, Shirley Warfel; her step grandson, Guy Henry Rocker; her nephew, Chris Mayeaux (Tausha); her great nephew, Christian Mayeaux; and her great niece, Amelya Mayeaux. She is also survived by amazing friends, Debra Jones and Karen Pollard McClure, who were so loving and supportive in her last days. She was preceded in death by her father, James Warfel. We will be celebrating her life and her 62nd birthday on June 25, 2020. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home from 9:00 to 11:00 am, after which services will be officiated by her uncle, Rev. Phil Michiels. Burial will follow. We ask that guests wear their finest birthday masks and come prepared to be spiritually close but physically distant. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN – https://ecan.org), read a book to a child, or just hold your loved ones tight. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.