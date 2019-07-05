Service will be at My Pilgrim Missionary BC at 11am on Saturday, July 6th, 2019, Reverend Melvin. I. Jackson, officiating. Interment will be in Stewart Community Cemetary in Woodville MS. Karen Yvette Zeno, age 50, died June 26, 2019 at MD Anderson Center in Houston Texas. Native of Baton Rouge; resident of Houston. Survived by one sister (Wanda McKenzie) and brother (Jefferey Jerkon). Host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in Death by Mother, Mary Veal Zeno. Graduate of Baton Rouge High. Attended Houston Community College. Paralegal (Intellectual Property) at The Bracewell Firm in Houston Texas.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 5 to July 6, 2019