Kari Danielle Hughes Holliday (1988 - 2020)
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Walker Pentecostal Church
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Walker Pentecostal Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Walker Pentecostal Church
Obituary
Kari Danielle Hughes Holliday, a loving wife, daughter, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was 32 years old. Kari was a Sunday School Teacher at Walker Pentecostal Church and loved spending time with her family and church friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of seven years, E.J. Holliday; father and step mother, Nelson Hughes and wife Mona; four brothers, Jonathan Hughes and wife Candace, Justin Scott and wife Anna, Skiler Hughes and wife Danielle, Ethan Hughes; two sisters, Stephanie Hughes, Nahla Hughes; maternal grandparents, Dan and Cheryl Hutchinson; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Walker Pentecostal Church on Monday March 9, 2020 from 5 pm until 9 pm. Visiting resumes at the church on Tuesday March 10, 2020 from 8 am until Celebration of Life Service at 10 am, conducted by Bro. Dwight Barber. Burial will follow in Twin Pines Cemetery in Holden. She was preceded in death, Her mother Georgia Dean Hughes; and her loving fur baby Angel. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020
