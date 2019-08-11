Karl Andrew Schoen, 82, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Friday, August 9th, 2019. Karl was a beloved husband, father, Paw Paw, Pampi, uncle and friend to many. He served and defended our country in the United States Navy, East Baton Rouge Police Department and Baton Rouge Sheriff's department. He also worked as a supervisor at Dow Chemical and Exxon Chemical. Karl loved cutting his grass, working on cars and helping others. Karl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emma Rene Schoen, son's John Andrew Schoen, Ben White and daughter, Tammy Mansur. Karl was survived by his two daughters, Karla Laurent and husband Michael Laurent and Donna Schoen, his two sons Anthony White and wife LuAnn White and Tim White and wife Judy White. Karl loved and adored his 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Range Avenue in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, August 17th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Wounded Warrier Project. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the many visits, prayers and kind gestures of so many during his illness. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 11 to Aug. 17, 2019