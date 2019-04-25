Karl Keith Williams was born July 4, 1963, the ninth child of Curtis and Lonita Holliday-Williams in Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this earthly sojourn on April 14, 2019 at 12:30 AM at his residence. Karl was affectionately called "Ching" by his family and friends. A viewing will be Sat. Apr. 27 from 9 AM until Religious Service for 11 AM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge. Interment at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019