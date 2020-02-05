Karla Primeaux

Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Church
Obituary
Karla Primeaux, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Watson, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Oschner Hospital at the age of 56. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Primeaux, both her parents, Dan and Thelma Primeaux, Her two brothers, Eric Primeaux and Dwyane Primeaux. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at St. George Church on February 8 from 10 am till 11 am. Mass will follow at the St. George Chapel at 11 am. Please no flowers.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
