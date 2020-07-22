Our sweet baby boy Karson Paul Crawford gained his angel wings on July 21, 2020 after a valiant fight. He was at home with his parents. He was born on December 18, 2019 at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. Although his life was short his presence will be forever etched in our hearts and will leave a void we will never be able to fill. Karson is survived by his parents Jenna Marie Oldbear and Dayton Paul Crawford, his grandparents, Tiffany Ann and Dennie Paul Crawford, Tonya Breland Crawford, Ronan Oldbear & Chrystal Guillory, his aunt Bree Ann Crawford and uncle Brennan Joseph Oldbear. His great grandparents Vivian and Dennie Crawford, Theresa and Tommy Oliver, Randall Smith, Jeannie Overton and Sandra Hebert, and his great great grandmother Opal Avery. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Tangi Oldbear and his great grandparents Norma and Silas Breland. Karson's visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., 4230 High St., Zachary, LA on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, service at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6213 Groom Rd., Baker, LA. Due to Covid-19 mandates practice social distancing and mask will be required. The family extends its profound gratitude to Woman's Hospital NICU staff and to his primary nurses, Lacey Sykes and Ashley Buckley. In lieu of flowers a donation in honor of Karson may be made to the Louisiana Chapter of March of Dimes.

