Kate Williams

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kate Williams.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Gideon B.C.
205 Alice St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Gideon B.C.
205 Alice St
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kate Williams entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was a 77 year old native of Cornor, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater Mt. Gideon B.C. 205 Alice St Baton Rouge on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Manley Metoyer; interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Chapman; granddaughters, Genesis and Faith; great-grandson, R.J.; three brothers; two sisters; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.