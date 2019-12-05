Kate Williams entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was a 77 year old native of Cornor, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater Mt. Gideon B.C. 205 Alice St Baton Rouge on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Manley Metoyer; interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Survivors include her daughter, Gloria Chapman; granddaughters, Genesis and Faith; great-grandson, R.J.; three brothers; two sisters; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019