Katharine Michaelsen
1970 - 2020
Katharine Louise Davenport (Katie Lou), born January 3, 1970, went to be with our dad on September 17, 2020. She is survived by her son James Lee (Jamie) Patterson, her mom Kathy Duhe, her sister Grace Davenport, and her current spouse Shay Michaselsen and previous spouses Jon Brett and Larry Patterson. Katie brightened the world with her beautiful smile, spirit, and sense of humor. Her heart was immense and she felt deeply. Alcoholism runs on both sides of our family and was the cause of her passing. She no longer suffers but we will miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, please donate to any Baton Rouge area animal shelter. Thank you for your prayers. Visitation will be Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. from 1pm until Memorial Service at 2pm. in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
SEP
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
