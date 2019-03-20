Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A native of Sunshine and resident of Cinclare in Brusly. Katie was a retired "shampoo lady" at Kut and Kurl Beauty Shop in Port Allen. She passed away on March 19, 2019 at 5:45 p.m., at her home surrounded by her family, at the age of 92. Katie devoted her entire life to taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Katie was a devout Catholic at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. She started and ended each day with the rosary. Katie is survived by her two sons, Basil J. Scalise and wife Jennifer Love Scalise, and Frank Scalise; a daughter, Alice Scalise Prejean and husband Larry Prejean; four grandsons, Michael Scalise and fiancée Tammy Marionneaux, Eric Prejean and girlfriend Kallie Ruggiero Somme, Anthony Scalise and wife Avia Spencer Scalise, and Jared Scalise; two great-granddaughters, Michlynn Scalise Adams and husband Cole Adams, and Molly Scalise, with a third great-grandchild due in October; one great-great-grandson, Hampton Cole Adams Jr.; a sister-in-law, Genevieve Catanzaro. Katie was blessed with step (bonus) grandchildren, Mason Spencer, Cody, Micah and Lawson Tranchino, and M.J. Somme. Katie was surrounded by many, many friends but would like to thank her dearest friends, Margaret Narretta and son Jerry and family, Sue Fourroux, Pam Hebert, Linda Mott and Kay Ramagos for all the love and compassion they have shown throughout the years. Katie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Charles Scalise; parents, Frank and Felicie Bonona Catanzaro; four brothers, Phillip, Joseph, Tony and Louis Catanzaro; four sisters, Felicie C. Panepinto, Mary C. Boeta, Lena C. Canella and Jenny C. Valenti. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Friday, March 22nd, from 4 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 23rd, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., with Recitation of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Matt Lorrain at 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be her two sons and four grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Prejean, Jerry Narretta and Cole Adams. The family would sincerely like to thank everyone for the endless prayers, cards, flowers, food, phone calls and visits during mom's illness.

440 S. Alexander

Port Allen , LA 70767

