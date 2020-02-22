Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Ann "Kat" Holliday. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Kat" Ann Holliday, 71 years old, beloved fiancé, mother, grandmother, and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on August 3, 1948, born to Nita and Albert Lemay, Sr. She was a member of Bluff Creek Baptist. She loved her grandchildren so much that she spoiled them as much as she could. She had a sweet nature and loved everyone she met. You could say, she never met a stranger. She loved her flowers and enjoyed arranging flower pieces in her spare time. Katherine is survived by her loving fiancé, Louie Bennett; daughter, Heather "Rana" Holliday (Wayne); four grandchildren, Tyler and Austin Holliday and Samuel and Anthony Ford; brother, Ernest Lemay (Gwen); sister-in-law, Francis Lemay; and a host of nieces and nephews. Katherine is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Lemay, Sr. and Nita Lemay; daughter, Melissa "Missy" Ford; and brother, Albert Lemay, Jr. Pallbearers will be Austin and Tyler Holliday, Samuel and Anthony Ford, Wayne Holliday, and Nicholas Headford. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Cole Permenter. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. The family would like to express their appreciation to the hospice family at Mid-City Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing. The kindness and care that they gave to my Mom, her Fiancé and family during this difficult time went above and beyond what was expected. The entire staff became a part of our family and was very much appreciated during this difficult time. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020

