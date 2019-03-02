Katherine "Faith" Brewer Rohner, a resident of Greensburg, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born March 25, 1939 in Houma and was 79 years of age. She was a retired director and educator with the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. She is survived by her sister, Susie Bardwell, Houston, TX; niece, Amy W. Evans and husband, Jimmy, and their children, Katie, Jamie, and Matthew of Denham Springs, La; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by special friends, Tiny and Freddie Carter and their children, Matt, Amy, and Cindy. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Rohner; parents, Kate and Henry Brewer; sister, Janis B. Williams. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019. Services conducted by Rev. Don Lum. Interment Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, P. O. Box 166, Clinton, LA 70722. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
