1/1
Katherine Dunn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Dunn, a native and resident of Norwood, LA, departed this life Sat., Aug. 15, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 88. Visitation will be Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 17038 Hwy 67, Norwood, LA 70761. Interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Jesse Williams, Officiating. Masks are mandatory. She is survived by two daughters, Pearline Davis and Jearlean Dunn, four sons Jim Dunn, Charles Dunn, John Dunn and Lorenza Dunn; 25 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, four sisters, two sons, one daughter, one son-in law and one grandson. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Albert jarrett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved