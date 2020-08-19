Katherine Dunn, a native and resident of Norwood, LA, departed this life Sat., Aug. 15, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 88. Visitation will be Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 17038 Hwy 67, Norwood, LA 70761. Interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Jesse Williams, Officiating. Masks are mandatory. She is survived by two daughters, Pearline Davis and Jearlean Dunn, four sons Jim Dunn, Charles Dunn, John Dunn and Lorenza Dunn; 25 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, four sisters, two sons, one daughter, one son-in law and one grandson. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store