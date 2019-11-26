Katherine Gail Williams, a native and resident of Plaquemine, LA entered into eternal life at Capital House & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 29th at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Dr., Plaquemine. LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Clyde McNell. Officiating. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Marcus B. Williams; grandson Jeremiah N. Williams, siblings, host of neices, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019