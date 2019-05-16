Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine H. Henry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evangelist Katherine H. Henry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was born to the union of the late Lucinda and I G Hopkins on November 4, 1939. She departed this life on May 08, 2019. Memories are cherished by her daughter, Commelita Wilson (Kenneth), two grandsons Kenneth Lasalle Wilson II,all of Baton Rouge, La. And Willie FitzGerald Crenshaw Jr. (Latosha) of Simpsonville, South Carolina, two sisters-Juanita Hopkins-Bonton (Terry) of Baton Rouge, LA. Diane Lewis (Harold) of Norwood, La. Two brothers, James Hopkins (Emeal) of Oakland. California, and Samuel Hopkins (Carolyn) of Baton Rouge, La. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucinda and I. G. Hopkins, one daughter Carlous Mechelle Crenshaw husband Earl Henry, five sisters: Anna Floyd, Velma Marie Jackson, Viola Hopkins, Thelma Hopkins and Shirley H. Barrow, three nephews and two nieces. Funeral Services Saturday 05/18/2019 at 11AM, location Good Shepherd FGMBC 2863 Mission Drive Baton Rouge, La. 70805.

