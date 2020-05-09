Katherine Jane Dalrymple
Katherine Jane Dalrymple, 34, of Alexandria, La. died on May 7, 2020 at 10:37 am. She was at home surrounded by her loving family. She was a graduate of Holy Savior Menard High School. She received her undergraduate degree in Psychology at LSU and her Master's degree in Psychology at Northwestern State University. Her most recent employment was as a counselor with Behavioral Services and with Developmental Disability Management Services of Baton Rouge, where she devoted herself to her clients. She loved her work and put her heart into it. Katherine is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, William Orlando Grier and Mary Elizabeth Grier Rabalais; paternal grandparents, Robert Chester Dalrymple and Constance Texada Dalrymple; and a beloved uncle, Father David Ker Texada. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for Katherine's soul at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Alexandria, by Father Kenneth Michiels and Father Chad Partain. Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of Randy Chenevert of Fall Creek Funeral Home. She is survived by her three beloved children, Grayson (13), Liam (11), and Jane (9); her parents, Joseph and Linda Dalrymple; and her two siblings, Robert Ker Dalrymple and Rachel (Michael and their children, Tripp (8), Charlotte(6), and Joseph (2); and many friends. She will always be remembered for her beautiful spirit, her sweet smile, and her loving heart. Grayson, Liam, and Jane were her greatest joys in life. Her faith was a tremendous source of strength and comfort during her struggle with cancer as well as all who loved and prayed for her.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
