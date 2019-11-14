Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Lee Johnson "Mute" Palmer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sister Katherine Lee Johnson Palmer "Mute" transitioned to her Heavenly life on Sunday November 10, 2019 in Texas. She was born May 1, 1947 in Jackson, LA. She was the daughter (a triplet) of the late Duke Sr. and Lillie Davis Johnson. She was a native of Jackson, Louisiana and a resident of Spring, Texas. She united in matrimony, July 3, 1966 to Robert Palmer Sr, and to this union four children were born. She accepted Christ at the age of 11 and was baptized in July 1958, at the New Charleston Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Simon W. Washington. During her Christian journey, she served as a member of the usher and deaconess boards for many years. She was firm on helping raise her children in the church, and to educate them on what it meant to know, trust, love and actively serve God. She attended Cosmetology school, and did hair for family and friends, and later in life worked as a patient care consultant until she retired. She became a faithful member of Macedonia Pentecostal Church until she moved to Spring, Texas in 2017. She attended Fallbrook Church until her health began to fail. She loved cooking big meals, and as a hobby baked cakes and pies for family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grand and great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, Christian and friend. She lived a beautiful life. She loved freely, selflessly, and wholehearted. She was a peaceful person who was big on family not only getting together but getting along. She always shared a smile when she greeted you, and her pleasant personality always remained the same, she never changed. Without hesitation, she would give you her last if you needed it. She never met a stranger, and she never lost a friend. Although we may weep a while, we rejoice, find comfort, and thank our Heavenly Father for the life He allowed her to live here with us. She has completed her three steps to Heaven- Out of Self, Into Christ, and now Into Glory. She leaves to cherish her memories four children; Robert Palmer Jr. (Deanna), Tonya P. Jackson (Percy III), Shonell P. Ferguson all of Spring, TX, and William Palmer (Rose) of Baton Rouge, LA.; four sisters; Mary J. Longmire (Leroy), Shirley J. Jackson (Robert), Delores J. Washington all of Baton Rouge, LA., and Lillie J. Cain of Jackson, LA.; three brothers; Duke Johnson Jr (Easter), and her triplet Wilbert L. Johnson both of Jackson, LA., and Abdur Rahim Mohammad of Baton Rouge, LA., sixteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren: a Godchild, Tiffany Thomas; a sister in law, Ivory Williams of Baton Rouge; a best friend Delores Andrews, and two devoted cousins Betty D. King (Charles) and Sylvia Dixon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Duke and Lillie Johnson; two brothers, Leroy Dixon, Sr. and Samuel Johnson; three sisters; Edna Hales, Dessie Underwood, and her triplet, Helen Alexander Sister Katherine Lee Johnson Palmer "Mute" transitioned to her Heavenly life on Sunday November 10, 2019 in Texas. She was born May 1, 1947 in Jackson, LA. She was the daughter (a triplet) of the late Duke Sr. and Lillie Davis Johnson. She was a native of Jackson, Louisiana and a resident of Spring, Texas. She united in matrimony, July 3, 1966 to Robert Palmer Sr, and to this union four children were born. She accepted Christ at the age of 11 and was baptized in July 1958, at the New Charleston Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Simon W. Washington. During her Christian journey, she served as a member of the usher and deaconess boards for many years. She was firm on helping raise her children in the church, and to educate them on what it meant to know, trust, love and actively serve God. She attended Cosmetology school, and did hair for family and friends, and later in life worked as a patient care consultant until she retired. She became a faithful member of Macedonia Pentecostal Church until she moved to Spring, Texas in 2017. She attended Fallbrook Church until her health began to fail. She loved cooking big meals, and as a hobby baked cakes and pies for family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grand and great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, Christian and friend. She lived a beautiful life. She loved freely, selflessly, and wholehearted. She was a peaceful person who was big on family not only getting together but getting along. She always shared a smile when she greeted you, and her pleasant personality always remained the same, she never changed. Without hesitation, she would give you her last if you needed it. She never met a stranger, and she never lost a friend. Although we may weep a while, we rejoice, find comfort, and thank our Heavenly Father for the life He allowed her to live here with us. She has completed her three steps to Heaven- Out of Self, Into Christ, and now Into Glory. She leaves to cherish her memories four children; Robert Palmer Jr. (Deanna), Tonya P. Jackson (Percy III), Shonell P. Ferguson all of Spring, TX, and William Palmer (Rose) of Baton Rouge, LA.; four sisters; Mary J. Longmire (Leroy), Shirley J. Jackson (Robert), Delores J. Washington all of Baton Rouge, LA., and Lillie J. Cain of Jackson, LA.; three brothers; Duke Johnson Jr (Easter), and her triplet Wilbert L. Johnson both of Jackson, LA., and Abdur Rahim Mohammad of Baton Rouge, LA., sixteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren: a Godchild, Tiffany Thomas; a sister in law, Ivory Williams of Baton Rouge; a best friend Delores Andrews, and two devoted cousins Betty D. King (Charles) and Sylvia Dixon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Duke and Lillie Johnson; two brothers, Leroy Dixon, Sr. and Samuel Johnson; three sisters; Edna Hales, Dessie Underwood, and her triplet, Helen Alexander Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close