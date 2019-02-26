Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Louise Landry Parr. View Sign

Katherine Louise Landry Parr passed away on February 25th, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 76 years old and resided in Dutchtown, LA. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, on Thursday, February 28th from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am, with burial at Prairieville Community Cemetery. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Melanie and Robert Musselman, Bonnie and Albert Reames, Richard and Mia Parr, and Carla and David Morgan; she had nine grandchildren, Justin Musselman and wife, Sierra, Amanda Musselman, Emily Musselman, Gregory Parr and wife, Adie, Dylan Reames and wife, Leanne, Ashley Parr, Brandon Parr, Trey Morgan, and Ty Morgan; five great-grandchildren, John Talon Woodall, Maverick Musselman, Aubrey Parr, Adelyn George, and Haley Reames; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are her grandsons. Preceded in death by her husband, Luris Allen Parr; her parents, Claude Sr. and Mable Poche Landry Braud; stepfather, Wilton J Braud; and all her siblings, Helen Lanoux, Claude Landry Jr., Charles Milton Landry, Eddie Lee Landry, and Kenneth Landry. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and retired from Ascension Parish School Board. She was a charter member of the Prairieville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, make donations to The Hospice of Baton Rouge or a . Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.

