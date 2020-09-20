1/1
Katherine M. Distefano
A native of Baton Rouge and resident of Las Vegas, Nevada, Katherine passed away on August 8, 2020 at age 57. Born into a family of celebrated restaurateurs, talented musicians and artists, she was the youngest of seven children. Movie crews filming on location in the Baton Rouge area often frequented the family restaurant and, as a young girl, she had the opportunity to witness the movie "magic" from behind the scenes. A talented cosmetologist, she expanded her career as a make-up artist and hair stylist within the film industry in Las Vegas. She was credited in over twenty-five major films, countless television productions, commercials and entertainment award shows. She believed the key to success is to love what you do for a living. She is survived by her sisters, Stephanie and Tina; brothers, Vince, Jimmy and Johnny; nephews, Trey Capdevielle, Paul Sieberth and Austin Distefano; and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Joe Distefano; grandparents, Vince and Stephanie Distefano and James and Virginia Guido; brother, Joey Distefano; and nephew, Anthony Distefano. "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." Matthew: 11:28.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 20, 2020.
