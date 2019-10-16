Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine "Mamado' Sholes. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:30 AM Funeral service 10:30 AM Promised Land Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Mamado" Sholes, a native of Zachary, LA went home to be with her heavenly father on October 13, 2019. She was a devoted lover of Christ, mother, grandmother, family member, and friend. She spent many years working at the Baton Rouge General Mid-City Hospital in dietary as a hostess. Mamado was very family-oriented and leaves many memories to cherish amongst her family. She leaves behind three children Willie T. Sholes, Latoya Sholes, and Jasmine Sholes; six grandchildren Taliya, Kyle Jr., Takyra, Dylan, Faith, and De'manie; three sisters, Evon (Clarence) Davis, Dorothy (Late-Freddie) Stewart and Shanell Coleman; three brothers, Sidney Bailey Jr., Willie L. Sholes, and Jerome Coleman as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her father Sidney Bailey Sr., mother Georgiana Sholes, brothers Alvin, John, and Sylvester Sholes, two nephews Willie Matthews, Donald Bailey, and brother in law Freddie L. Stewart. Mamado was well taken care of and she was deeply loved. Although she will be missed, we know to absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Funeral service will take place at Promised Land Baptist Church on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M, Dr. Perry Wrights Jr. Officiating. Visitation will be from 8 AM until the time of service. Service entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019

