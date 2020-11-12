1/1
Katherine Plettinger Suggs
Katherine Plettinger Suggs, 79, a native of Weyanoke, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was an avid sports fan, especially LSU Baseball and Football. Time spent with her family was treasured and she adored her three grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years – Prentis A. "Sonny" Suggs, Jr.; one daughter – Leah S. Church (David); her son – Daron Suggs (Julie); and three grandchildren – Benjamin, Emma and William Suggs. Her sister – Genevieve Barry (John); one brother – Will Plettinger; sister-in-law – Annie Scriber (James Edward); and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. Due to restrictions imposed because of Covid-19, the family celebrated a private funeral mass at St. Patrick Episcopal Church in Zachary followed by committal services and interment at Grace Episcopal Cemetery in St. Francisville, LA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org, or by calling 1-800-473-4636; to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org; or to Baton Rouge Hospice Butterfly Wing at www.hospicebr.org. Rabenhorst Funeral Home and Crematory of Baton Rouge is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
