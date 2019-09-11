Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Roy "Kitty" Claus. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM home of Heidi Claus 11131 N. Oak Hills Parkway Baton Roug , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine "Kitty" Roy Claus passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9th, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born and lived a full life in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kitty was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and attended the LSU School of Architecture where she met and married the love of her life, Bodo Claus, an architecture student from Germany. They attended classes and completed their architecture degrees together holding hands to classes all the way. Upon graduating, they "honeymooned" traveling through Europe living out of their tiny convertible sports car and a tent camping for 6 months, rain or shine. Together with their three children, they continued this spirit of adventurous living throughout their lives spending their summers on their beloved boat the "Good Tidings" exploring the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Florida Keys in every way imaginable with Kitty at the helm while the rest of the family would work the cockpit. She loved every type of fishing, from blue gill to blue marlin, and was an avid scuba diver, snow skier, windsurfer, water skier and runner. She was gentle and kind to all, full of life, with a smile that would brighten anyone's day. Kitty was a pioneer in the architectural world being the first female graduate from the LSU School of Architecture and winning multiple state and regional design awards from the American Institute of Architects during her entire architecture career working daily alongside her husband at their firm, Claus & Claus, AIA Architects. Kitty is survived by her soulmate and husband of 59 years, Bodo Claus, three children, Heidi Claus, Laura Claus Franks, and Michael Claus, and 6 grandchildren, Cole, Katie, Camille, Jake, Caroline and Bo, and her sister, Peg Austin, all of Baton Rouge, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Leander Roy, Jr., and brother, Victor Leander Roy, III. Following a private service on Friday, September 13th, a celebration of her life will be held for friends and family at the home of Heidi Claus, 11131 N. Oak Hills Parkway in Baton Rouge at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.