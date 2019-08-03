Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 31885 Hwy 1 White Castle , LA 70788 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church White Castle , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen "Gam" Beatrous Anastasio died peacefully in her home on July 31, 2019 at the age of 96. She was a native of Augusta Plantation and lifelong resident of Bayou Goula. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, and especially spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Kerry Chelette, her son and daughter-in-law, Sammy Anastasio (Joanne), and a special nephew, Tommy Testa, who was like a son; two sisters, Josie Beatrous Brown and Mary Lou Beatrous Legleu; six grandchildren, Aimee Simoneaux (David), Elmer "Butch" Bourgeois (Darren), Celeste Spano (Kiley), Janae Coupel, Mary Dupuy (Craig), and Matthew Anastasio; son-in-law, Calvin (Poochie) Caillet; eight great-grandchildren, Courtland Bourgeois (Lexi), Katie Bourgeois, Michayla and Luke Spano, Olivia and Reece Coupel, Adam and Anna Dupuy as well as many nieces and nephews. Gam is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Anastasio, her parents, Tom and Virtle Couvillion Beatrous, daughter, Kathy Anastasio Caillet, grandson, Michael Caillet and sister, Evelyn Beatrous Ishmael. Besides the family members who gave their time in caring for Gam, the family would like to extend a very special "thank you" and deep gratitude to Gam's daily companion and caregiver Dorothy Washington for her loving care to Our "Gam" for over 9 years. Her devoted love, kindness, and care was so very special. As Gam would always say "Dorothy thinks she's my mother". Also a special thanks to Gail Jarvis, Gail Simon, Angela Magee, and the staff of Audubon Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in White Castle. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. Father Al Davidson will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Friends of St. Paul Church, P. O. Box 1481, Plaquemine, La. 70765 or in her name.

