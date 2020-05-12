Kathleen Carruth Wood
Mrs. Kathleen Carruth Wood, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. As a daughter of a Methodist minister, she lived in many memorable towns in Louisiana. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she met her husband Daryl "Woody" Wood. Kathleen worked with her husband for many years as he tuned pianos for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. After her husband's death, Kathleen moved to Baton Rouge, LA from Denham Springs, LA to be closer to family. She was faithfully cared for by her father, Angus Lee Carruth, Sr. Private entombment services were held on May 7, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory Mausoleum conducted by the Reverend Jim Comer. Kathleen is survived by her two brothers and sister-in-laws; Paul and Ann Carruth of Hammond, LA, John and Jamie Carruth, and nephew Alex Carruth of Baton Rouge, LA. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Daryl "Woody" Wood, parents Angus Lee and MIttie Saint Carruth, and brother Angus "Lee" Carruth, Jr. Kathleen will always be remembered for her generous spirit and infectious laugh. Special thanks go to her wonderful caregivers at St. Claire Manor Nursing Facility and Pinnacle Hospice.

Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
