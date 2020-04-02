Kathleen E. 'Kat' Queen (2020 - 2020)
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
Obituary
Kathleen E. "Kat" Queen departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 81 and a Native of Thibodaux, LA. Private Funeral Service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home , 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
