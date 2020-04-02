Kathleen E. "Kat" Queen departed this life on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 81 and a Native of Thibodaux, LA. Private Funeral Service on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home , 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020