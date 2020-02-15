Kathleen Gautreau Gordon went to her heavenly home Thursday, February 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old and a resident of Gonzales, La. Visitation will be at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 Hwy 42, on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 pm – 9 pm and will resume on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Marks Catholic Church Hwy 621, Gonzales, La from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Burial to follow at Hope Haven Hwy 30. She is survived by husband, Monroe Whit Gordon, daughter, Shellie Butler Ramirez (Paul "Boo"), son, Brady Butler (fiance' Andrea Pitre), step-daughters, Jerri Lynne Hardy (Dudley), Melissa Stafford (Billy), sister, Barbara Malbrough (Virgil Ruiz), brother, Donnie Gautreau, sisters-in-law, Sandra Gautreau and Kathy Gautreau, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Marshal and Margerie Dille Gautreau, brothers, Marshall Gautreau Jr. and Steve Gautreau, and great grandchild Lexis Martin. Pallbearers Brennan Butler, Robbie Podorsky, Eugene "Geno" Gordon, Lil Billy Stafford, Brian Ogle and Brian Hardy. Honorary pallbearer is Rhett Cornett. In Lieu of Flowers, the family request donations to be made to Life Source Hospice. They want to give a special thanks to Life Source Hospice and Gonzales Healthcare Nursing Home for their kindness and excellent care given to her in her last days. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683 www.churchfuneralservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020