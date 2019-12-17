|
|
Kathleen "Kathy" Jennings Mathews, age 73, gracefully and peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Kathy is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 50 years, Alfred "Jay" Mathews. She is also survived by two sons Ryan Mathews (Jill) and Jason Mathews (Sandi). She had four grandchildren, Stacy Tidmore, Shelby Tidmore, Jason Mathews, Jr., Kinsley Mathews, as well as two great-grandchildren, Duke Chetta and Stevie Mae Bigelow. They were all the light of her life. She found great pride and happiness attending their school events and sports activities as well as just being their loving "Nana". Kathy's parents were the late Edward F. Jennings and Gaetana B. Jennings. At the time of her death Kathy was a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana where she resided since Hurricane Katrina. Prior to that she was a long-time resident of Chalmette, Louisiana. She graduated from Chalmette High School in 1963 where she received the Senior Honor of "Best Groomed". Kathy spent her career as an office manager for the law firm of Leger and Shaw. Although this was her business career, her true passion was dancing. As a young girl she attended The Lea Brandin School of Dance. Kathy later attended the Glenda Hoselle School of Dance where she attained her teacher's certificate in dance. After graduation, she taught dance to new generations of young dancers. During her career Kathy was the recipient of numerous distinctions and award for her talents in dance. One of her greatest sources of pride and joy was when her granddaughter, Kinsley, began dance classes. She was a proud "Nana" at each of her recitals. The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Joseph Albergamo, Dr. David Hanson, Dr. Katherine La Vie and Dr. Charles Hasse.as well as the staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for the care given to Kathy. A special thanks goes the dedicated and hard-working nurses and staff of the SICU at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Hospital. Their expertise and compassionate care was outstanding. Last, but not least, Jay and the family would like to give a heart-felt thanks to Dr. Tonya Jagneaux for the exceptional care given to Kathy as well as patiently providing kindness and support to her loved ones during their time of stress and grief. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 2320 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA from 10:00 am to noon with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following visitation. Inurnment will follow at St. Bernard Garden of Memories. After inurnment, friends and family may gather at Rocky and Carlo's Restaurant, 613 W. St. Bernard Hwy. Chalmette, La. to celebrate Kathy's life with good food and laughter. Since Kathy always brought love to all those around her, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you take your loved ones to a special place to enjoy life and let them know they are loved. Another way you may memorialize Kathy is by donating to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge who provides many needed services for the needy of the area.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 21, 2019