"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." – 2 Timothy 4:7. Kathleen Louise Wells, age 68 passed away peacefully surround-ed by her family on April 20, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. She was born on January 28, 1951, in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas Earl Wells and Mary Louise Peluso. Kathleen is a native of St. Francisville, LA. She graduated from St. Francisville High School in 1969 and attended college at Southeastern Louisiana University. After college she pursued a career as a Chemical Sales Representative in the Baton Rouge area. Kathleen was exceptionally creative; She loved making floral arrangements; she loved to cook for her family and friends; she loved to decorate, she loved helping those in need and she loved unconditionally. She is survived by her loving sisters, Patricia Wells Toney (Jesse) and Lisa Peluso Guice (Brad) and a brother, Richard Wells Peluso. Although she had no children of her own, she considered her nieces, Amy Danielle Toney (Jeff), Stephanie Toney Simpson (Michael) and Brandy Toney Zumbro, her pride and joy. They passionately called her "KaKa". Kathleen's love showed its blossom when she welcomed her niece's children as her grandchildren, Evan Wade Toney (Kaci), Malorie Ashtyn Zumbro, Raleigh Zumbro Lee (Chandler), William Cooper Simpson and Morgan Reeves Simpson. As her family grew so did her love for her great grandchildren: Brayden Maverick Toney, Payden Blair Toney, Tucker Matthew Coleman, Maddox Rawlings Toney, Dwayne Beckham Zumbro, Jett Owens Toney and Easton Michael Lee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Earl Wells and Mary Louise Peluso. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends that loved her so dearly. A celebration of life service will be held at New Life Worship, 5263 Commerce Street St. Francisville, LA on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6:00 until memorial service at 7:00. Kathleen was a great sister, aunt and friend. She accomplished much of what really matters in the world – loving whole heartily and unconditionally.

