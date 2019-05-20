Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen M. Galloway. View Sign Service Information Bagnell & Son Funeral Home 75212 Lee Road (Hwy. 437) Covington , LA 70435 (985)-893-2235 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen, age 55, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, Louisiana. She was the youngest of 11 siblings, who grew up to be one of the most talented, driven, sassy and intelligent women her family and friends have come to know. Kathleen loved the beach, traveling the country and abroad, going on many adventures with the love of her life, Dana. She enjoyed traveling through England, Italy, Greece and France to name a few. Kathleen loved Hawaii where she and Dana were married. Her family will cherish the great memories, stories, the delicious meals she prepared and laughter they shared, as well as the funny gifs she sent them every day. She was always on the move, whether it was decorating, organizing events for Hargrove, or taking care of her fur babies, all without even breaking a sweat. She was a dedicated associate of Hargrove and Associates, Inc. as their Contract and Compliance Leader. Kathleen is already missed deeply and her memory will live on forever through the lives she touched. She leaves behind her wife of 22 years, Dana Galloway; siblings, James Jr (Cindy), Louise (Pat), Frances, Betty, Sharon, Richard (Daphne), Opal; fur babies, Millie, Rodney and Daisy the Terrible; Aunt Gladys; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding her in death are her parents; James Sr and Dorothy Galloway; siblings, Joyce, Robert, Timothy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home in Ponchatoula, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the and/or any Animal Rescue Society of your choice.

