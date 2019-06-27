Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Sanford Roberts Ory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Sanford Roberts Ory, born on July 3, 1926 in Prentiss, MS to John and Etta Sanford, the third of 4 girls. She died on June 26, 2019 at her home in Baton Rouge after her courageous battle with cancer. She lived most of her adult life in Baton Rouge and was a member of First United Methodist Church for 73 years and an active member in the Francis Woodfin Circle. She loved learning and earned a BS and a Masters Degree in Education at LSU. She was an elementary school teacher for many years and joined the special education staff at the Baton Rouge Speech and Hearing Foundation where she worked for 18 years. She volunteered with public schools, LSU Book Barn and Hope Ministries. Her philanthropic generosity (Hospital Albert Schweitzer, FUMC, Hope Ministries) will benefit many for years to come. She was an amazing cook, a voracious reader, loved tennis, gardening, fishing, LSU sports, travel and most of all family. She especially loved spending time at Navarre Beach. She was a hostess to many social groups including 'Thirsty Thursday', 'The Football group' and countless fabulous dinner parties. She was preceded in death by her parents and her 3 beloved sons, infant John, Bill Jr and Jimmy; her husbands Bill Roberts Sr (50 years) and Joel Ory (16 years); as well as her 3 sisters and their spouses, Toni Smith Lent (Quentin Smith and Bert Lent), Nina Roberts Reeves (George Roberts and R. D. Reeves), and Inez Shaw (Stan Shaw); and sister-in-law Ella Nichols Roberts. She is survived by two daughters, Pam Stone (Jim) and Robin Roberts (Talal Albagdadi) and Ella, her cherished granddaughter. She was lovingly known as 'Aunt Kitty' to her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Joel's two sons and their families; Dr. Henry Ory (Lin) and children Michael (Elice) and Wendy (John) and Dr. John Ory (Valerie) and children Rebecca (Jerry) and Katie and many grandchildren. Kathleen (Kitty) lived her life to the fullest and her positive outlook was an inspiration. She enriched the lives of so many people and strived to make the world a better place for all. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. Visiting hours on Tuesday July 2nd, from 9am until service at 10:30am at First Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Interment will be in Prentiss MS in the family plot. Memorials may be directed to HOPE Ministries: 4643 Winbourne Avenue, BR, LA 70805; 225-355-0702; https://www.hopeworksbr.com/make-a-gift/. 