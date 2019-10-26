Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen St. Clair Heilner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen St. Clair Heilner age 74 passed away peacefully, October 13, 2019, due to complications from a long term struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born January 25, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri to Fern & Richard St. Clair. Kathy was a dedicated and caring mother to Robyn (Darnell Edwards) and Ryan. She adored her Grandchildren Mason (Angelica), Jeremy, Lane, Brody and Amelia with all her heart. She was a loving and devoted wife to John Heilner who was her knight in shining amour and cared for her like only an angel could. She will be deeply missed by her family including her brothers Rusty, Timmy and Jimmy (Brenda) and her nieces and nephews Kellee, Lauren, Emilee, Zachery, and Justin. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, November 2, 2019 between 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm for remembrance and fajita dinner at the Bedico Community Center, 41172 CC Road, Ponchatoula, LA 70454. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2, 2019

