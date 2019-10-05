Kathleen Stark Smith, beloved mother, grandmother rejoined her parents, Daniel and Margaret Stark on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the age of 67 at her home in Zachary. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 9am until Eulogy at 10:15am and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am conducted by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles Smith. Her daughters, Emily McDavid and husband, D.R. of Zachary, and Courtney Felder and husband, Christopher of Ethel. A son, Jared Smith and wife, Ashley of St. Francisville. A sister, Susan Stark Nelson and husband, Bob of Baton Rouge and brothers, Greg Stark and wife, Gerry of Baton Rouge, Rick Stark and wife, Betsy, of Decatur AL and Daniel Stark, Jr. of Minnesota. Grandchildren, Lane Claire McDavid, Kendall McDavid, Wyatt Smith, Evan Smith and Laura Kate Felder. Pallbearers will be D.R. McDavid, Christopher Felder, Wyatt Smith, Evan Smith, Greg Stark, Rick Stark and Bob Nelson. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Stark, Jimmy Nelson, Brad Nelson, Kevin Ellzey, Scott Ellzey and Kenneth Ellzey. Kathleen's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She would say, "that's what I live for." She will be missed but not forgotten. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019