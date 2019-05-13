Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Champagne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Champagne, born August 15, 1939, died peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a lifetime resident of Baton Rouge and supporter of St. Joseph's Academy where she graduated in 1957. She became a St. Joseph Associate and actively participated in fulfilling its mission. Her entire life, she worked with her father in his business, L J Champagne Bookkeeping and Tax Service, and continued this business after his death. Kathryn was an active member of her community and supported many charitable organizations including St. Joseph's Academy, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank where she was on the visionary committee and served as co-bus chairman for several years. She devoted much of her time to St. George Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister, altar server, wedding and funeral planner, delivered communion to homebound parishioners and counted the church collections every Monday morning. Kathryn had a fun-loving, jovial spirit. She was many things to her family, which included a "surrogate" mother to many friends of her children and lifetime room mother at her children's schools. She was also the president of the "Coach Brew Fan Club", and his most avid fan. Her many friends and family didn't understand her health situation because she was too busy taking care of others to let people know her own life crosses. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents L J and Lucille Champagne, her brothers, Lionel "Butch" Champagne and Thomas A Champagne. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Hart and husband Butch; her children John Lee Brewerton, III and wife, Carie; Michael Brewerton; Denise Brewerton and husband, Gene Hernandez; David Brewerton and wife, Casey; her grandchildren Jonathon Stalls and spouse Ben Purner, Tracy Insalaco and husband Russ, Cody Brewerton; Trevor Meyers; Gable Brewerton; her three great grandchildren, Aspen Joseph and Jeremiah James Insalaco, and Jaxon McLeod; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her "Systers". Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at St. George Catholic Church from 12:00-2:00 on Friday, May 17, 2019, with funeral mass to follow at 2:30. In her final gift to others, she donated her body to science so students could learn how to take care of others with health issues. Instead of flowers, the family asks you consider a charitable donation in Kathryn's name. Kathryn Champagne, born August 15, 1939, died peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. 