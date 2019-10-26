Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Drewry Webb. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Graveside service 1:00 PM Highland Cemetery 450 Hatcher St. Greenfield , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Drewry Webb, a native of Lexington, TN and resident of Williamsburg Retirement Community in Baton Rouge, LA., passed away on October 23, 2019 at her home at the age of 102. Kathryn was born on August, 15, 1917 in Greenfield, TN to Horace and Kate Drewry. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where she met her beloved husband, John D. Webb, of 51 years. Kathryn was a 4th grade teacher at Caywood Elementary and active in her church, First United Methodist Church in Lexington, TN. She was a member of the Deborah Sunday School Class and played piano for them every Sunday until she moved to Louisiana in 2005. Kathryn enjoyed spending time with her family, reading books and the newspaper, daily devotionals, crossword puzzles, and watching University of Tennessee and LSU sporting events. She also enjoyed attending Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and various events in her retirement community. She was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Kate Drewry, her husband, John D. Webb, and her son-in-law, William (Bill) Hopper. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda Webb Hopper; grandchildren, Leigh Anne Charrier (Brian), John Bruce Kelley (Kelly); and 4 great grandchildren, Heather, Kate, Jackson, and Hannah. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, 450 Hatcher St., Greenfield, TN 38230 at 1 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Baton Rouge, LA. Please visit Kathryn Drewry Webb, a native of Lexington, TN and resident of Williamsburg Retirement Community in Baton Rouge, LA., passed away on October 23, 2019 at her home at the age of 102. Kathryn was born on August, 15, 1917 in Greenfield, TN to Horace and Kate Drewry. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where she met her beloved husband, John D. Webb, of 51 years. Kathryn was a 4th grade teacher at Caywood Elementary and active in her church, First United Methodist Church in Lexington, TN. She was a member of the Deborah Sunday School Class and played piano for them every Sunday until she moved to Louisiana in 2005. Kathryn enjoyed spending time with her family, reading books and the newspaper, daily devotionals, crossword puzzles, and watching University of Tennessee and LSU sporting events. She also enjoyed attending Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge and various events in her retirement community. She was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Kate Drewry, her husband, John D. Webb, and her son-in-law, William (Bill) Hopper. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda Webb Hopper; grandchildren, Leigh Anne Charrier (Brian), John Bruce Kelley (Kelly); and 4 great grandchildren, Heather, Kate, Jackson, and Hannah. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, 450 Hatcher St., Greenfield, TN 38230 at 1 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Baton Rouge, LA. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com for updated information. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations please be made to Broadmoor Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, First United Methodist Church in Lexington, TN or any other organization of personal choice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close