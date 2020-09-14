Kathryn "Sugar" Estelle Nealy Tate passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Colonial Care Retirement Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at the age of 96. Tate grew up in the country near Homer, Louisiana, and graduated from Homer High School. She went on to join the Civil Corp in the United States Air Force in 1942. After working for more than 20 years as the bookkeeper, she retired from BREC. Tate was a child of the Great Depression, she survived WWI, WWII, hurricanes, floods and the death of all her immediate family. Born on St. Patrick's Day, she was one sassy Leprechaun! Her favorite thing to do was drink coffee, eat sweets and visit with her friends. She was a loyal caregiver to the sick. She was greatly feared, respected and loved by all who knew her. She will be terribly missed but never forgotten. Tate is survived by nieces Elizabeth Nealy Morgan of Baton Rouge, LA, Nanette Nealy MacKenzie and her husband Steve MacKenzie of Mandeville, LA, and Erin Nealy Cox and her husband Trey Cox of Dallas, TX; and nephews, Wrendell Re' Nealy, Jr. and his wife Susan Nealy of Houston, TX, and Christopher Michael Nealy and his wife Megan Nealy of Indianapolis, IN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great and great-nieces and nephews. Tate was preceded in death by her mother K.C. Nealy, and father Fred Nealy of Homer, LA, and her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Frederick Jesse Nealy and Deloris Nealy of Pascagoula, MS, and Wrendell Re' Nealy, Sr. and Genevieve "Charlie" Miceli Nealy of Baton Rouge, LA. The pallbearers will be her nephews and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. A time of visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Graveside services will be held privately on Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Lebanon, LA. The family gives special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Hospice of Baton Rouge. For those attending the services, Covid-19 restrictions shall apply. Social distancing will be observed. Face masks will be required. To offer condolences online visit www.rabenhorst .com.

