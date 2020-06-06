Kathryn Joyce "Honey" Carroll
Kathryn Joyce (Honey) Carroll passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 90. A former employee of Baton Rouge General Hospital, a resident of Baton Rouge, and a member of the Alpha Class at Florida Boulevard Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until funeral service at 2:30 p.m. conducted by Pastor Joey Beeson. Interment in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. She is survived by her children, Mike Carroll (Leslie), Rick Carroll (Lynne), and Glenda Evans (John); eight grandchildren, Amy Webb (Don), Wendy Singleton (Eddie), Ryan Carroll (Eve), Matthew Carroll (Brittni), Chris Carroll, Ashley Carroll, Chris Evans (Sheila), and Barbara Quebedeaux (Tyler); and eight-great grandchildren, Reece Singleton, Aubrey Singleton, Cooper Webb, Kenzie Carroll, Jacob Evans, Jadon Kennard, Bryce Kennard, and Peyton Kennard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Gene Carroll; her parents, Hezekiah Ricks and Edna Bennett Ricks; a brother, Kenneth Ricks; and a sister, Minie Lou Barnes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
