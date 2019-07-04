Kathryn Louise Loflin Jackson (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Obituary
Kathryn Louise Loflin Jackson passed away at Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born in Gilmer, Texas on August 8, 1931 and has resided in Baton Rouge for many years. She graduated from Istrouma High in 1950, and retired as supervisor from South Central Bell after 35 years of service. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Minnie B. and Waddell H. Loflin; sisters, Betty Jo Loflin and Diane Loflin Tinsley; and brothers, Daniel and Grady Loflin. Kathryn is survived by her daughter, Melissa Ann Aubin; sister, Jean Hebert; brothers, LeeRoy Loflin and Douglas Loflin; three granddaughters, one great grandson and two great granddaughters. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6th from 10:00AM-12:00PM with services beginning at 12:00PM. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 4 to July 6, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
