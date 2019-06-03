Kathryn Sue Robertson Knight

Kathryn Sue Robertson Knight of Greenwell Springs, LA passed to heaven at 3:16 pm on June 2, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a brave fight with lung cancer. She is reunited with her father James, her mother Ruth, and her brother Daniel. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, leaving behind an adoring husband of 47 years Terry Knight; children Danyelle Woodley and husband Tim; Carlie Jacobs and husband Wes; Lindsey Whitty and husband Marcus; and Terry Knight, Jr. and wife Krystal; and 12 grandchildren Dylan, Kathryn, and Madelyn Woodley; Reagen, Sydney, and Wesley Jacobs, Jr.; James, Jackson, and Lucas Whitty; and Skyler, Finn, and Sawyer Knight. Sue served others in her family, church, and community with love and dedication. She co-owned Trinity Driving School with her husband and was a passionate gardener, antique collector, and fisherman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 5-9 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Friday at 9 am with a service to follow at 10 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 7, 2019
