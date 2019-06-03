Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Sue Robertson Knight. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Sue Robertson Knight of Greenwell Springs, LA passed to heaven at 3:16 pm on June 2, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a brave fight with lung cancer. She is reunited with her father James, her mother Ruth, and her brother Daniel. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, leaving behind an adoring husband of 47 years Terry Knight; children Danyelle Woodley and husband Tim; Carlie Jacobs and husband Wes; Lindsey Whitty and husband Marcus; and Terry Knight, Jr. and wife Krystal; and 12 grandchildren Dylan, Kathryn, and Madelyn Woodley; Reagen, Sydney, and Wesley Jacobs, Jr.; James, Jackson, and Lucas Whitty; and Skyler, Finn, and Sawyer Knight. Sue served others in her family, church, and community with love and dedication. She co-owned Trinity Driving School with her husband and was a passionate gardener, antique collector, and fisherman. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 5-9 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home and Friday at 9 am with a service to follow at 10 am. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 7, 2019

