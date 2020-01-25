Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn V. Dauzat. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Reimann Funeral Home 19130 Commission Rd Long Beach , LA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn V. Dauzat, age 60, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 in Canton, Georgia. She was born July 1, 1959, in Brownsville, Texas. She was a graduate of Long Beach High School and the University of Phoenix. She is survived by her husband, David and four daughters, Melissa Menser of Angola, LA., Kristen Harrigill of St. Francisville, LA., Stephanie Lizama of Houston, TX., and Jennifer Zeringue of Central, LA., their spouses and her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Hudson and her brother, Leslie Rude. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Rude, mother, Faye Rude and father, Leslie Rude, Sr. She and David moved around while he was in the navy and then resided in St. Francisville where she raised her four children before traveling with David and settling in Canton, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at Reimann Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach, MS. 39560 on Saturday February 1st, 2020. Visitation from 2pm-3pm and service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made in honor of Katie to the Humane Society Kathryn V. Dauzat, age 60, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 in Canton, Georgia. She was born July 1, 1959, in Brownsville, Texas. She was a graduate of Long Beach High School and the University of Phoenix. She is survived by her husband, David and four daughters, Melissa Menser of Angola, LA., Kristen Harrigill of St. Francisville, LA., Stephanie Lizama of Houston, TX., and Jennifer Zeringue of Central, LA., their spouses and her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Hudson and her brother, Leslie Rude. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Rude, mother, Faye Rude and father, Leslie Rude, Sr. She and David moved around while he was in the navy and then resided in St. Francisville where she raised her four children before traveling with David and settling in Canton, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at Reimann Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach, MS. 39560 on Saturday February 1st, 2020. Visitation from 2pm-3pm and service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made in honor of Katie to the Humane Society www.Humanesociety.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close