Kathryn V. Dauzat, age 60, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 in Canton, Georgia. She was born July 1, 1959, in Brownsville, Texas. She was a graduate of Long Beach High School and the University of Phoenix. She is survived by her husband, David and four daughters, Melissa Menser of Angola, LA., Kristen Harrigill of St. Francisville, LA., Stephanie Lizama of Houston, TX., and Jennifer Zeringue of Central, LA., their spouses and her 12 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Hudson and her brother, Leslie Rude. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Rude, mother, Faye Rude and father, Leslie Rude, Sr. She and David moved around while he was in the navy and then resided in St. Francisville where she raised her four children before traveling with David and settling in Canton, Georgia. A memorial service will be held at Reimann Funeral Home, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach, MS. 39560 on Saturday February 1st, 2020. Visitation from 2pm-3pm and service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made in honor of Katie to the Humane Society www.Humanesociety.org.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020