1/1
Kathryn Wilson "Kathy" Newell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn "Kathy" Wilson Newell, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Pine Grove, LA, passed away on Sunday, November 1 at 1:50 am at the Butterfly Unit at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her late husband Gary Wilson, and parents, Robert and Margaret Jones. She is survived by her spouse, Carl "Eddie" Newell; daughter, Marilyn Powell; son, Jeff Wilson; brother, Robert Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Travis and Garret Wilson, Dax, Vaughn and Shay Powell; daughter-in-law, Britta Wilson; son-in-law, Marc Powell; and, granddaughter-in-law Hannah Wilson. Kathy was a retired educator with her Masters +30 with more than 40 years of professional experience, including principal of Amity Elementary in Amity, AR and principal in Special School District 1 for the State of LA. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, social workers and doctors of the Baton Rouge General Oncology Unit and the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 from 12 pm - 2 pm. Funeral services will immediately follow starting at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved