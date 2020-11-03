Kathryn "Kathy" Wilson Newell, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Pine Grove, LA, passed away on Sunday, November 1 at 1:50 am at the Butterfly Unit at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her late husband Gary Wilson, and parents, Robert and Margaret Jones. She is survived by her spouse, Carl "Eddie" Newell; daughter, Marilyn Powell; son, Jeff Wilson; brother, Robert Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Travis and Garret Wilson, Dax, Vaughn and Shay Powell; daughter-in-law, Britta Wilson; son-in-law, Marc Powell; and, granddaughter-in-law Hannah Wilson. Kathy was a retired educator with her Masters +30 with more than 40 years of professional experience, including principal of Amity Elementary in Amity, AR and principal in Special School District 1 for the State of LA. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses, social workers and doctors of the Baton Rouge General Oncology Unit and the Butterfly Wing of Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5 from 12 pm - 2 pm. Funeral services will immediately follow starting at 2 pm. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store