Kathy Michelle Ventress
Kathy Ventress passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 48. She enjoyed being creative and artistic, painting, video games, and always shopped for a bargain. She was a Christian and cared about her fellow man. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Kathy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 25 years, James Ventress; daughter, Marlene; mother, Carol Shirey; brother, Luke Magee; uncle, Mike Beard; step-brothers, Richard and Phillip Ratcliff; brothers-in-law, John and Chuck Ventress; sister-in-law, Shannon; and numerous other family members. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Lewis Ratcliff, II; grandparents, Richard and Lillie Ratcliff; step-sister, Charolette Ratcliff; mother-in-law, Barbara Ventress; grandmother-in-law, Lois Jensen; and numerous other family members.There will be a memorial gathering at James and Kathy's house on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1:00PM until 5:00PM. Greenoaks handled arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 05:00 PM
James and Kathy's house
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
