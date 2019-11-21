Katie Beatrice McCray Hall entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Plano, Illinois. She was a 73 year old native and former resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Shady Grove B.C. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Kenneth Chandler; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Tyrone Hall, Sr.; children, Tyrone Hall, II, Baton Rouge and Megan Clark(Charles III), Plano; grandchildren, Leah and Kaitlyn Clark, Plano; sister, Joyce Evans, Smyrna, Georgia; step-mother, Asalie L. McCray; sisters-in-law, Jean Boutte, Houston, Texas and Jackie Wheeler(Elvin), Carson City, California; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela Denise Hall; six siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019