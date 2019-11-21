Katie Beatrice McCray Hall

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Beatrice McCray Hall.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shady Grove B.C.
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Shady Grove B.C.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Katie Beatrice McCray Hall entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Plano, Illinois. She was a 73 year old native and former resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Shady Grove B.C. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Pastor Kenneth Chandler; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Tyrone Hall, Sr.; children, Tyrone Hall, II, Baton Rouge and Megan Clark(Charles III), Plano; grandchildren, Leah and Kaitlyn Clark, Plano; sister, Joyce Evans, Smyrna, Georgia; step-mother, Asalie L. McCray; sisters-in-law, Jean Boutte, Houston, Texas and Jackie Wheeler(Elvin), Carson City, California; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pamela Denise Hall; six siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.