Katie Jean Robinson, our Brown Eyed Girl, left this world, Homeward Bound for Glory on February 28, 2019 at the age of 52. Katie was born in Pensacola, Florida and a resident of Morgan City, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her grandson Jessie James Chaney. She is survived by her parents, James D. and Shelia "Cheeta" Robinson; Bobby Miller, with whom she's shared many decades; daughter, Jamie Chaney; son, Matthew Miller; Bobby's children, Johnny and Michael Miller, along with Shantel Poole; grandchildren, Lauren Robinson, Jeremiah Ray, Michael Russell, Noelle Poole, Hayden and Trystan Miller; siblings Rena Robinson Gunther (husband, Joe), James D. Robinson Jr., and Ginger Robinson Wade (husband, Jerry). She leaves behind nieces Cammie Sutton, Courtney Richoux (husband, Brandon), and Sophie Gunther; nephews Gordon and Jordon Wade, and James D. Robinson III and his mother, Terri McAllister Robinson; great-nephews Gavin Durand and Maximus Richoux; along with numerous other family members who loved her dearly. Katie was known for her heart and humor. Her presence was undeniable, her laughter infectious. She loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all who truly knew her; yet we rejoice in hope (Rom. 12:12), knowing that our Brown Eyed Girl is dancing free with our Lord. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8 at 4:00 pm until service following at 7:00 pm at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

