Katie Johnson McCray, 82, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana departed this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She is survived by her 3 children Gerald Johnson, Michelle Brandon (Kelvin) and Travis Johnson; 10 grandchildren Errica Taylor (Leroy), Dwan Bell (Alton), Natasha Johnson, Jeffery Stampley (Margo), Jason Stampley (Darice), Tristen Lanieu (Ben), Trey Stewart, Jeremy Watkins, Travis Johnson, Jr., Trinity Johnson; 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, siblings Mamie Beverly, and Ambrose Johnson (Betty), a host of other relatives and friends and a special family Dr. Lynn, Eric and Alex Tucker. Due to our physical distancing order there will be no service.
Published in The Advocate from May 22 to May 23, 2020.